Adjusting back to school life – June 22nd, 2020

By
Admin
-

With young people even more addicted to their phones since Lockdown, how will they adjust to life without them when they return to school in Spetember? Karl Hegarty is Principal of Leinster Senior College in Kildare – he’s come up with a novel idea regarding phones in schools. It’s called a ‘phone-away box’.

