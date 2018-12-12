55 Weeks Waiting for An Bórd Pleanála – December 12th, 2018

John Clifford from Cordal tells the story of how members of his family waited over a year for a decision by An Bórd Pleanála. He is questioning the whole planning system.
Plans for new Killarney Aldi store appealed to An Bord Pleanala
Plans by Aldi to build a new shop in Killarney have been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.Kerry County Council granted planning permission last month...
Kerry TD queries if delayed Brexit deal could affect next year’s elections
A Kerry TD has queried if a delayed Brexit deal could affect next year's elections.During Questions on Promised Legislation in the Dáil yesterday,...
Kerry-based garda receives national award for initiative on correctly restraining children in vehicles
A Kerry-based garda has received a national award for an initiative on correctly restraining children in vehicles.Sergeant Dermot O'Connell of Killarney Garda Station won...
A Problem Shared – December 12th, 2018
A listener has an antagonistic relationship with her mother-in-law. Val and Tony offer their thoughts.
Come to Kerry, a Great Place to Live & Work in – December 12th,...
Kerry technology companies are promoting the county as a great place to work and live. Kerry SciTech aims to showcase the benefits of working...
Use Your Brain, Not Your Fists – December 12th, 2018
This is the name of a national campaign that’s being rolled out in Kerry by the students’ union at IT Tralee. IT Tralee SU...