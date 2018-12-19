5-Year-Old’s Waiting Time at UHK Emergency Department – December 19th, 2018

By
Admin
-

PJ Delaney is from Kenmare and following an accident at home brought his 5-year-old son Stephen to University Hospital Kerry on Sunday. He’s not happy with the waiting time and that a small child with a head injury was not seen more quickly.

