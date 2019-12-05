Why are Some 3rd Level Students with Disabilities Leaving Education? – December 4th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Yesterday was International Day for People with Disabilities. To mark this, Patrick Flanagan from Milltown who studied at DCU and Clodagh Mangan who is a student at IT Tralee, discussed the challenges confronting students, such as themselves, who are living with a disability. Some students with disabilities are leaving courses or not taking up further education because of a lack of flexibility over the amount of time allowed to complete a degree.

