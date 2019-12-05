Yesterday was International Day for People with Disabilities. To mark this, Patrick Flanagan from Milltown who studied at DCU and Clodagh Mangan who is a student at IT Tralee, discussed the challenges confronting students, such as themselves, who are living with a disability. Some students with disabilities are leaving courses or not taking up further education because of a lack of flexibility over the amount of time allowed to complete a degree.
Calls for air quality monitoring station for Tralee
An Environmental Protection Agency air quality monitoring station needs to be introduced in Tralee.That's according to Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, John Sodeau (PRON: Su-doe)...
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council slams Irish Rail approach to free travel pass
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says free travel is being eroded and limited by Irish Rail.Cllr Niall Kelleher says he is aware of...
Ireland South MEP hits out at Shannon LNG proposal
An Ireland South MEP has written an open letter to the Government about Shannon LNG.The proposed liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford...
Why are Some 3rd Level Students with Disabilities Leaving Education? – December 4th, 2019
Yesterday was International Day for People with Disabilities. To mark this, Patrick Flanagan from Milltown who studied at DCU and Clodagh Mangan who is...
Court Hears Alleged Details Pertaining to Killarney Feud – December 4th, 2019
Aisling O’Brien was in Killarney District Court yesterday for hearings relating to alleged incidents connected to a feud in Ballyspillane, Killarney.
A Problem Shared – December 4th, 2019
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their take on listeners’ problems and suggest how they would deal with particular situations.