The 37th Annual Ring Of Kerry Cycle – January 21st, 2020

The 37th Annual Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle isn’t far away now so we meet some of the charities that will benefit this year. Deirdre spoke to Ring Of Kerry PRO Cathal Walshe, Cunamh Iveragh parent Loreto Lynch & teachers from St Francis Special School, Noelle Jameson and Elaine Kelliher.
Kerry Teams Revealed For League Openers
The Kerry teams have been named for their respective 2020 Allianz League openers.The Kingdom hurlers are at Mayo from 2 tomorrow.The Kerry footballers play...
Inquest into Carrauntoohil death returns verdict of accidental death
An inquest in the death of a man on Carrauntoohil has returned a verdict of accidental death.Ger Duffy of Sharvokee, Clonlara, County Clare lost...
25 Kerry youths to be honoured at the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards
Twenty-five Kerry youths will be honoured at the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards tongiht.The event honours young people from throughout the county who’ve...
Call from the Dáil – January 24th, 2020
This week John Downing, who’s political correspondent with the Irish Independent, analyses the election campaign.
The 1st Election Debate on Radio Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The first candidates’ debate on the station was held this morning on Kerry Today. Taking part were Minister of State Brendan Griffin of Fine...
Sinn Féin Leader in Kerry – January 24th, 2020
The party president was in the county today to campaign for candidate Cllr Pa Daly.