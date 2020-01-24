The 37th Annual Ring Of Kerry Cycle – January 21st, 2020

By
Admin
-

The 37th Annual Ring Of Kerry Charity Cycle isn’t far away now so we meet some of the charities that will benefit this year. Deirdre spoke to Ring Of Kerry PRO Cathal Walshe, Cunamh Iveragh parent Loreto Lynch & teachers from St Francis Special School, Noelle Jameson and Elaine Kelliher.

