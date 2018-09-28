350 Councillors Gather for National Conference in Castleisland – September 28th, 2018

The Local Authority Members’ Association (LAMA) is holding a two-day conference in Castleisland today and tomorrow. Kerry Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell is LAMA’s general secretary. The body represents county and city councillors.

