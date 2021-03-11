Eamonn Hickson has been looking into the cost of maintaining machinery at Kerry County Council
The Department of Health has reported additional 10 COVID-19 related deaths this evening8 of these deaths occurred in March, 1 occurred in February and...
Permission is being sought to demolish a former CBS monastery in Tralee for a housing development.Kerry County Council is currently considering the application.Nailun Limited...
Cutting edge technology is helping the AgriTech Centre of Excellence (ACE) in Tralee to be at the forefront of innovation in the agri sector.Based...
Jerry Moloney who’s the director of Enterprise Ireland’s Mid-West/Kerry Region and Regional Initiatives, Catriona Power, Education and Outreach Manager for the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster...
Daragh Cassidy is head of communications with bonkers.ie