That’s the message from Ian O’Connell. The Killarney teenager came to national prominence after he spoke out about his determination to stay positive despite suffering life-changing injuries. He says we adapted last year to the changes wrought by coronavirus and we are still capable of doing what is needed to meet the challenge.
Six people with COVID-19 in intensive care at UHK
Six patients with COVID-19 are currently in the intensive care unit of University Hospital Kerry.There are 25 patients with COVID in the hospital and...
Kerry farmer fined after removing spawning gravel from river
A Kerry farmer has been fined €3,300 for carrying out works on a river which damaged sensitive salmon spawning grounds.Raymond Breen, a farmer from...
Works on Macroom Bypass will continue throughout Level 5 restrictions
Works on the Macroom Bypass on the N22 will continue throughout Level 5 restrictions.Fianna Fáil Cork North-West TD Aindrias Moynihan received confirmation from Transport...
2021, We’re Ready for You! – January 11th, 2021
Stay Within Your 5K – January 11th, 2021
Jerry speaks to Kerry County Council’s director of services, John Breen, who explains the impact current restrictions are having on council services.