2021, We’re Ready for You! – January 11th, 2021

By
Admin
-

That’s the message from Ian O’Connell. The Killarney teenager came to national prominence after he spoke out about his determination to stay positive despite suffering life-changing injuries. He says we adapted last year to the changes wrought by coronavirus and we are still capable of doing what is needed to meet the challenge.

