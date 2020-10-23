2020: The Year for Supersized Veg? – October 23rd, 2020

That’s according to the Guardian newspaper which says a number of world records have been set this year for supersized vegetables. It’s been a bumper year for vegetables, particularly pumpkins, in St Brendan’s National School, Fenit. Jerry speaks to deputy principal Pádraig O’Connell and three pupils, Tadhg Murphy, Ríona McMorrow Moriarty and Billy Clifford. Patsy Herlihy from Gneeveguilla who’s also renowned for his vegetables also speaks to Jerry.
