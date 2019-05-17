In Business – May 16th, 2019

By
Admin
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Coral Movasseli of Girls in Tech Dublin about narrowing the diversity gap in tech companies; Dave Flynn of Skillnet Ireland told us about their Ireland for Finance plan; Stephen McCarthy of Bibby Financial Services Ireland talked about alternative sources of financing for SMEs; and Grace O’Donnell told us about Go Kerry’s Grow your Tourism Business event at Bank of Ireland’s Tralee Workbench.

