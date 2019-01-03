180 Jobs to be Created in Kerry This Year – January 3rd, 2019

Kerry SciTech, an industry-led network of science, technology and engineering companies, plans to create 180 jobs here this year. Ruth McCarthy is CEO of Fexco Corporate Payments; Fexco is a member of SciTech. She spoke to Joe McGill.

