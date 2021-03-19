100th Anniversary of the Headford Ambush – March 19th, 2021

This Sunday marks the centenary of the ambush during which at least 14 people lost their lives. Jerry speaks to Derry Healy who’s chair of the local commemoration committee, historian Dr Tim Horgan, and Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen who has strong family connections to the event. We would like to apologise for problems with our phone lines during this piece.

