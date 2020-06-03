100% Rise to Kerry Gardaí Text Service – June 3rd, 2020





See Something, Say Something is a service operated by the Tralee and Killarney Garda Divisions. People who’ve witnessed anti-social behaviour may text TRALEE followed by details of the incident to 50555. There are plans to roll it out across the county. Brian Stephenson is the managing director of NoteCloud which provides the technology for the service and Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe is with Tralee Garda Station.

