When Will Respite Care House Open? – February 19th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Last May, the HSE announced that it was to begin opening a respite facility for adults with intellectual disabilities in Kilmorna, outside Listowel. Kay Sayers, whose son Sean had availed of respite facilities when they were available in the past, says it still hasn’t opened.

