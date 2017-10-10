Remembering the New York Polo Grounds All Ireland – October 10th, 2017

This year is the 70th anniversary of the famous All Ireland senior football final between Kerry and Cavan. It’s one of the subjects of an event that’s taking place in Limerick which is celebrating this country’s links with New York. Dara O Cinnéide speaks to Jerry.

