Third Level Colleges GAA
Munster Junior Football League
IT Tralee v UCC @ 6.30-OFF
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: St Marys 70 TK Killarney Cougars 51 Lee Strand Juveniles U16 BOYS DIV 1: KCYMS 65 TK Bobcats 32 U16 DIV 3 BOYS:...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Third Level Colleges GAA Munster Junior Football League IT Tralee v UCC @ 6.30-OFF
Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie was subjected to racist online abuse following last week's 5-1 defeat to Denmark. Irish teammate James McClean says 25...
Meet Kerry Carer of the Year – November 17th, 2017
Liz Forde from Ardfert is the Kerry Carer of the Year. The award is presented by the Kerry Branch of Family Carers Ireland. She was...
Don’t Blindside the Visually Impaired with Obstacles – November 17th, 2017
The National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) has launched a campaign to ensure clear access for people who are vision impaired. Joan...
Call from the Dáil – November 17th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, political correspondent with The Irish Times, examines the political events of the week including the Fine Gael national executive member who has...