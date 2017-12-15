Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin can tonight reach the semi-finals of the Hula Hoops Men’s Under 20 National Cup.
They host Ballincollig at 8.15 in the last 8.
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Marys 55 Kenmare Kestrels 50
Lee Strand Juveniles
U16 DIV 1 BOYS: Tralee Imperials 37 Gneeveguilla 48
U16 DIV 3 GIRLS : TK Killarney Cougars 39 St Annes 32
U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Kenmare Kestrels 49 St Pauls 28
U12 DIV 1A GIRLS: St Annes 16 Cahersiveen 19
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: Ballybunion Wildcats 16 St Pauls 33
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Cahersiveen v TK Lixnaw at 7:30
Lee Strand Juveniles
U16 DIV 3 BOYS: Cahersiveen v TK Killarney Cougars at 6:30
U14 DIV 2 BOYS: St Pauls v Rathmore at 6:15; St Annes v St Josephs at 7:00
U14 DIV 2 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials A v St Josephs at 7:15
U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: Tralee Imperials v TK Bobcats at 6:00
ACADEMY GIRLS DIV 1: TK Bobcats v St Pauls at 6:00