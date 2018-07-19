My Family’s Experience of Overcrowding at University Hospital Kerry – July 19th, 2018

Two members of Breda’s family had bad experiences in UHK in recent weeks – she told Jerry the story and wants to know where the money is going in our health service and why more nurses and doctors aren’t on the front line.
Man who rammed a garda car in Cahersiveen given a two-year prison sentence
A man who rammed a Garda car in Cahersiveen has been given a two-year prison sentence. 28-year-old Sean Murphy of 77 Marian Park, Tralee, had...
Post mortem due on pensioner who died in Listowel farm accident
A post mortem examination is due to take place on a pensioner who was killed in a farm accident in North Kerry earlier. The alarm...
Average Basic Payment to Kerry farmers is €8,500
The average payment made to farmers in Kerry under the Basic Payment Scheme from the European Union last year was almost €8,500. A Freedom of...
Micheál Martin on Government’s Contingency Brexit Plan – July 19th, 2018
The Fianna Fáil leader is visiting the county today and spoke about the Government’s Brexit strategy announced in Derrynane House yesterday as well as...
Liebherr’s Three-Day Week Proposal – July 19th, 2018
Killarney crane manufacturer Liebherr has told unions that it wants to put staff on a 3-day week from September. SIPTU has been meeting with...
The Taoiseach on the Numbers Waiting on Trolleys – July 19th, 2018
At Derrynane House yesterday, the Taoiseach was asked about the recent numbers of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/19_taoiseach.mp3