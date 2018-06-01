Vet Doreen Corridan joins Aisling O’Brien on this weeks Agritime to speak about reducing cow gestation as the breeding season continues, and developing leased land, and reseeding is the focus of a farm walk in Kilflynn.
Tralee start-up scoops national award
A Tralee-based start-up has been named the Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. myAccessHub won at the National Start-up Awards, a programme for early stage businesses...
New science lab officially opened at KCFE Tralee
A new science laboratory has been officially launched at Kerry College of Further Education in Tralee. Chair of Kerry ETB Board Cllr Jim Finucane cut...
Vacant State and HSE-controlled sites identified in Kerry
Nine State-controlled sites and nine HSE controlled sites in Kerry have been identified as vacant. According to research published in today’s Irish Times, over 300...
Agritime – May 31st, 2018
In Business – May 31st, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Gearoid Kearney of MyAccessHub about the Tralee-based start-up being named Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. He also spoke...
What About the Rights of Adopted People? – May 31st, 2018
Susan Lohan of the Adoption Rights Alliance disagrees with the Children’s Minister that the new adoption bill will need to strike a balance between...