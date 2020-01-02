Yvonne Mc Daid née O’Connor, Doughcloyne, Cork City and formerly of Glin, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin, Co. Limerick V94C3C6 tomorrow Friday (Jan 3rd) from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, Co. Limerick. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cork Penny Dinners. Mother to her beautiful daughters, Molly, Aoibhín and Nessa; beloved wife to Eddie, adored daughter of Donie and Breda, cherished sister to Sandra and Marie and doting aunt to baby Nell. Will be sadly missed by her immediate family, mother-in-law Madeline, brother-in-law Des, sisters-in-law Tracey and Maria, uncles, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.
