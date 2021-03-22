Youths who trespassed on roof of Tralee school can expect knock on door from Gardaí

Youths who were trespassing on the roof of a Tralee school yesterday evening can expect a knock on the door from Gardaí.

Around 20 youths gathered on the roof of Scoil Eoin in Balloonagh in the town at around quarter to seven.

Garda Mary Gardiner says they were trespassing, caused criminal damage to school property and could have badly injured themselves.

She says anti-social behaviour has increased in the town in recent weeks, and is reminding people that anyone who leaves their home without a reasonable excuse will be issued with a fine.

Garda Gardiner says the youths who gathered on the roof of the Balloonagh school were captured on CCTV and can expect a knock on the door from Gardaí in the coming days.