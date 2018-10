A scheme to improve mental wellbeing in young people in Kerry has been launched.

The MindOut programme offers support in improving social and emotional wellbeing for the 15-18 age group.

Developed in consultation with young people, teachers and youth workers, the programme will aim to reduce stress levels and depression, and improve coping skills.





It’ll be rolled out by the National Youth Health Programme, and a training seminar was recently held for Kerry youth workers.