Young woman killed in Castleisland crash is named

The young woman killed in yesterday morning’s crash outside Castleisland has been named.

26-year-old Kerrie Browne, a nurse from Brosna, was returning from a night shift at University Hospital Kerry, when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

It happened at Meenleitrim on the N21 Castleisland Abbeyfeale road at 8am.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle, a jeep, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage, to contact them.