Young West Kerry Gaeltacht entrepreneurs to take part in European final

Three young entrepreneurs from West Kerry will take part in a virtual version of the JA Europe Company of the Year Competition 2020 next week.

It’s after they won the national final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Clár na gComhlachtaí entrepreneurship competition for Rí na bhFocal – an interactive Irish language board game.

It was developed by Liam Ó hÓgáin, Finn Daibhéis, and Patrick Saunders from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne.

Over the three day European final Liam, Finn and Patrick will compete for the Company of the Year Award by presenting their product to judges and other junior entrepreneurs from the 27 EU member states.

They’re also eligible for the Public Choice Award, which will be decided through an online vote at www.jacompanyoftheyear.org with voting open from noon this Friday until 11am Friday weeK.