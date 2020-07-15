Young West Kerry Gaeltacht entrepreneurs to take part in European final

Young Corca Dhuibhne entrepreneurs crowned national champions - finally! Student entrepreneurs, Patrick Sauners, left, Liam Ó hÓgáin, Finn Daibhéis from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne were recently crowned the national champions of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí 2020 Competition after their business – Rí na bhFocal – claimed National honours with a newly developed Irish language board game. Due to COVID19 restrictions the Corca Dhuibhne entrepreneurs only got the chance to lift their trophies this week. Clár na gComhlachtaí, an entrepreneurial initiative developed and delivered by Údarás na Gaeltachta and Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), has an international dimension with Rí na bhFocal now going on to represent Ireland at the JA Europe Company of the Year Competition 2020 which was due to be held in Portugal but will now be held online from 22-24 July. This is the second time that the winners of Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Clár na gComhlachtaí will have the opportunity to participate at the European level of the competition. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan /FREE PIC

Three young entrepreneurs from West Kerry will take part in a virtual version of the JA Europe Company of the Year Competition 2020 next week.

It’s after they won the national final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Clár na gComhlachtaí entrepreneurship competition for Rí na bhFocal – an interactive Irish language board game.

It was developed by Liam Ó hÓgáin, Finn Daibhéis, and Patrick Saunders from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne.

Over the three day European final Liam, Finn and Patrick will compete for the Company of the Year Award by presenting their product to judges and other junior entrepreneurs from the 27 EU member states.

They’re also eligible for the Public Choice Award, which will be decided through an online vote at  www.jacompanyoftheyear.org with voting open from noon this Friday until 11am Friday weeK.

 

 

 

