Young Tralee boy fulfills dream of becoming Garda for the day

A young Tralee boy has fulfilled his dream of becoming a Garda for the day.

Six-year-old Adam Roche from Tralee suffers from severe Haemophilia.

It is a medical condition in which the ability of the blood to clot is severely reduced, causing the sufferer to bleed severely from even a slight injury.





The day was organised by Little Blue Heroes which is a not-for-profit charitable foundation operated voluntarily by Garda staff to help families in local communities who have children with serious illness.

Tralee Garda Station helped Adam fulfil his dream of becoming an Honorary Garda for the day and he was delighted with the experience: