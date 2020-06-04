Young people in Kerry invited to submit poems for digital e-book

Young people in Kerry have the opportunity to have their poems included in a digital e-book.

The e-book is being created as part of Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people.

Present Day Poetry – Kerry is being compiled by Máire Holmes, the writer in residence with Kerry County Council.

Entries must be emailed to [email protected] by June 8th and the e-book will go live on WordPress on June 13th

This year’s themes are:

Making: Poems about anything you like to make, or something another person makes for you.

Doing: Poems about things you like to do or things you want to do.

Creating: Poems that imagine all the things you will do with your friends when everyone is together again.

More details on all events at cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/