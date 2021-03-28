Young people of Kerry honoured in Lee Strand and Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

The annual Lee Strand and Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards took place live on Radio Kerry last night.
The awards recognise the great contribution young people have made and continue to make to their communities in Kerry.
Emma Kerin from Scartaglen was the Special Achievement Award Winner, while Faye Greely and Molly Ní Shé from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle won the Group Award.
Lifesavers CCC from Castleisland Community College were winners of the Community Safety Award.
Overall winner on the night was 21-year-old Amy Roche from Tralee.
She was nominated for her help with 10-year-old Christopher, who is autistic, and Amy says he’s her best friend.
|The Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Award Winners
|Name
|Organisation
|Award Winners
|Amy Roche, Tralee
|Overall Winner
|Emma Kerin, Scartaglen
|St Mary Basketball Castleisland
|Special Achievement Award Winner
|Faye Greely & Molly Ní Shé, Dingle
|Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne
|Group Award Winner
|Lifesavers CCC
|Castleisland Community College
|Community Safety Award Winner
|
|Rebecca Kenny, Katie O’Connor, Michelle Hickey, Ellen Farndon
|St Brigid’s Presentation Secondary Killarney
|Merit
|Maisie & Edie Hall, Castlegregory
|Merit
|Caoimhe Harte, Listowel
|Merit
|Emma Affonso, Killarney
|St Brigid’s Presentation Secondary Killarney
|Merit
|Lisa Flynn Cordal
|Merit
|Ronan Foley, Killorglin
|Merit
|Adam Cronin, Killarney
|Killarney No name Club
|Merit
|Natasha Myers, Castlemaine
|Killorglin Community College
|Merit
|Conor Flaherty, Ethan Ward, Philip Tracey
|CBS The Green
|Merit
|Ethan Slattery, Killarney
|Order of Malta
|Merit
|Mounthawk Transition Year Fashion Show Students
|Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk
|Merit
|Bradleigh Smith, Killarney
|Killorglin Community College
|Merit
|Allison O’Sullivan, Headford
|Killarney No Name Club
|Merit
|Aoise Healy, Tralee
|Presentation Secondary Tralee
|Merit
|Currow Community Clean-Up Transition Year Group
|Presentation Secondary Castleisland
|Merit
|Troy Kennedy, Listowel
|St Michael’s College Listowel
|Merit
|Rachel Griffin, Killarney
|Killarney Community College
|Merit
|Thomas White, Tralee
Anna Marie O’Donnell, Tralee
|Tralee Red Cross
|Merit
|Hannah O’Sullivan, Portmagee
|Colaiste na Sceilge, Caherciveen
|Merit
|Holly O’Brien, Tralee
|Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk
|Merit
|Tyler O’Sullivan, Killorglin
|Killorglin Community College
|Merit