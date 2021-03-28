Young people of Kerry honoured in Lee Strand and Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

The annual Lee Strand and Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards took place live on Radio Kerry last night.

The awards recognise the great contribution young people have made and continue to make to their communities in Kerry.

Emma Kerin from Scartaglen was the Special Achievement Award Winner, while Faye Greely and Molly Ní Shé from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle won the Group Award.

Lifesavers CCC from Castleisland Community College were winners of the Community Safety Award.

Overall winner on the night was 21-year-old Amy Roche from Tralee.

She was nominated for her help with 10-year-old Christopher, who is autistic, and Amy says he’s her best friend.