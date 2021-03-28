Young people of Kerry honoured in Lee Strand and Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

The annual Lee Strand and Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards took place live on Radio Kerry last night.

The awards recognise the great contribution young people have made and continue to make to their communities in Kerry.

Emma Kerin from Scartaglen was the Special Achievement Award Winner, while Faye Greely and Molly Ní Shé from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle won the Group Award.

Lifesavers CCC from Castleisland Community College were winners of the Community Safety Award.

Overall winner on the night was 21-year-old Amy Roche from Tralee.

She was nominated for her help with 10-year-old Christopher, who is autistic, and Amy says he’s her best friend.

 

The Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Award Winners

 

Name Organisation Award Winners
Amy Roche, Tralee Overall Winner

 

Emma Kerin, ScartaglenSt Mary Basketball CastleislandSpecial Achievement Award Winner

 

Faye Greely & Molly Ní Shé, DinglePobalscoil Chorca DhuibhneGroup Award Winner

 

Lifesavers CCCCastleisland Community CollegeCommunity Safety Award Winner

 

 

 

 

  
Rebecca Kenny, Katie O’Connor, Michelle Hickey, Ellen FarndonSt Brigid’s Presentation Secondary KillarneyMerit
Maisie & Edie Hall, Castlegregory Merit
Caoimhe Harte, Listowel Merit
Emma Affonso, KillarneySt Brigid’s Presentation Secondary KillarneyMerit
Lisa Flynn Cordal Merit
Ronan Foley, Killorglin Merit
Adam Cronin, KillarneyKillarney No name ClubMerit
Natasha Myers, CastlemaineKillorglin Community CollegeMerit
Conor Flaherty, Ethan Ward, Philip TraceyCBS The GreenMerit
Ethan Slattery, KillarneyOrder of MaltaMerit
Mounthawk Transition Year Fashion Show StudentsMercy Secondary School MounthawkMerit
Bradleigh Smith, KillarneyKillorglin Community CollegeMerit
Allison O’Sullivan, HeadfordKillarney No Name ClubMerit
Aoise Healy, TraleePresentation Secondary TraleeMerit
Currow Community Clean-Up Transition Year GroupPresentation Secondary CastleislandMerit
Troy Kennedy, ListowelSt Michael’s College ListowelMerit
Rachel Griffin, KillarneyKillarney Community CollegeMerit
Thomas White, Tralee

Anna Marie O’Donnell, Tralee

Tralee Red CrossMerit
Hannah O’Sullivan, PortmageeColaiste na Sceilge, CaherciveenMerit
Holly O’Brien, TraleeMercy Secondary School MounthawkMerit
Tyler O’Sullivan, KillorglinKillorglin Community CollegeMerit

