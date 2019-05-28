Young people in Kerry honoured for environmental work

Young people working to protect the environment in Kerry have been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

The were among the finalists at the 20th ECO UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards.

The overall super junior winners were Evan, Alex and Dylan Nealon for their Tralee Canal Clean Up.





The family organise clean ups along Tralee canal and bay to remove plastic and rubbish.

Castleisland Community College won the ECO-Community Development Senior category for their efforts to make Castleisland a Fairtrade town.

Other Kerry finalists were St Brigid’s Secondary School, Killarney, Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee and Presentation Secondary School, Tralee.