Young man beaten up in what Gardaí call a ‘nasty’ assault in Killarney

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a young man was set upon and beaten up by a group of men in Killarney in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The attack was described as ‘particularly nasty’ and arose out of an altercation between the victim and a group of men in a car.

The incident took place near the Glebe car park at around 2.30am on Sunday morning.

It’s understood a verbal altercation began between the young man and a number of men in a car, resulting in them jumping out of the car, and striking him several times in the face and body.

Garda Kathy Murphy said this assault was quite nasty, and she’s hoping someone who was in the area at the time, might be able to help them with their investigation: