Young Killarney Cyclists get call to Irish Team

16-year-old Beaufort cyclist, Patrick Galvin, has been selected to ride for the Irish Youth Team which will contest the Errigal International Youth Tour during the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The four-stage event, taking place in Donegal, attracts the very best of Ireland’s young riders as well as top development squads from Britain and the continent.

Patrick is the second Killarney club rider to make an Irish team this year. He follows in the footsteps of senior rider, Conor Kissane, who got the call up for Rás Mumhan in May and, coincidentally, Conor is also involved in providing individualized coaching to members of the club’s Youth Academy.

The manager and selector of the Irish Youth Team for the event, Dan Curtin, has described Patrick as a promising all-round rider.

The Killarney club will be making the long haul to Co. Donegal with 10 other young riders and are hopeful of podium places for some of the dedicated squad.