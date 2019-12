A very youthful and inexperienced Kerry side have gone down to Cork in the McGrath Cup.

Cork were just too strong for the Kerry side and held a 1-15 to 0-5 lead at half time.

Conditions were prefect for football on the day.

Cork ran out comprehensive victors, on a final score of 6-19 to 2-09

Kerry Manager for the McGrath Cup is John Sugrue

Cork Manager is Ronan McCarthy