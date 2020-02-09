Young Kerry artists and designers encouraged to showcase their work in national event

Young artists and designers in Kerry are being encouraged to showcase their work in a national event.

Cruinniú na nÓg, which is an all-Ireland event, is a celebration of making, doing, trying and creating fun experiences for children and young people.

In 2019, Cruinniú na nÓg Kerry hosted 35 events across the county with over 2,500 under eighteens participating and taking part.

Cruinniú na nÓg Kerry 2020 is happening in June and Kerry County Council’s Arts Office and Creative Ireland Office are inviting cultural organisations, artists and creative practitioners and schools to get involved.