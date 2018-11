A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Kerry for tonight.

Met Eireann has warned that southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km per hour with gusts of 90 to 100 km per hour tonight.

The strongest winds will be in coastal areas.





The warning also relates to Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

A marine warning is also in place. Southerly winds will reach gale force 8 this evening on coasts from Mizen Head to Erris Head to Malin Head.