Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for Kerry.

The warning is valid from 3 o’clock this afternoon until 11 o’clock on tomorrow morning.

South to Southwest winds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr are expected.

They will be strongest on exposed coasts and hills.

The warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.