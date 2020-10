Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for Kerry tomorrow.

Gusts of up to 100kmph are likely in Kerry, Galway, and Clare from midday until 10pm and in Donegal, Mayo and Sligo between 6am and 9pm.

There’s also a yellow rainfall warning tomorrow, with up to 40mm of rain expected in parts of Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 7am to 11pm.