Yellow-level wind and snow/ice warnings for Kerry in effect

Status yellow wind and snow/ice warnings are still in effect in Kerry.

Met Eireann adjusted its weather warnings earlier this evening, as Storm Jorge hit the country.

Storm Jorge has been downgraded to a status orange wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Thousands of homes and businesses are currently without power, with extra ESB crews deployed in a number of counties.

Here in Kerry, the yellow wind warning is valid until 10pm tonight, while the yellow-level snow/ice warning is due to expire tomorrow morning at 9am.