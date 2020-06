A status yellow thunder warning is in place for Kerry.

The warning is valid until 11 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann says there’s a risk of thunderstorms developing with torrential downpours in some areas; these will bring a risk of hail and localised flooding.

This warning is also in place for Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.