Yellow rainfall and wind warnings issued for Kerry

Status yellow rainfall and wind warnings have been issued for Kerry for tomorrow.

Heavy rain is forecast for a time for most of the country; 20-30mm is expected to fall over a short period, leading to some surface flooding, and higher totals are expected in mountainous areas.

The warning is in place from 2 o’clock tomorrow morning until 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

The yellow wind warning comes into places tomorrow morning at 3 o'clock, until 3 o'clock in the afternoon.





Average speeds of 50-65km/hr with gusts from 90-100km/hr are expected, possibly higher along exposed coasts.