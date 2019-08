A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Kerry for tomorrow evening and Friday morning.

The warning is in place for all of Leinster and Munster, and Met Eireann says heavy rain will spread from the south on Thursday evening.

Accumulations of 25 to 40 millimetres will occur over a relatively short period of time and spot flooding is likely.

The warning is in place from 7pm tomorrow Thursday until 7am on Friday.