Up to 40 millimetres of rain will fall in parts of Ireland over the next 24 hours, including Kerry.

There’s a yellow rainfall warning in place until early tomorrow morning for all of Connacht, and Longford, Donegal, Clare and Kerry.

Acres of land is already saturated after two bad storms over the past ten days.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says homes could be flooded over the coming days: