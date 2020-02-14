Yellow warnings issued for Kerry tomorrow

Two status yellow weather warnings have been issued for Kerry tomorrow.

A yellow rainfall warning is valid from 6am until 9pm tomorrow, while a wind warning is in place from 3am until 8pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann says there will be spells of heavy, thundery rain on Saturday, which will lead to some flooding.

There’ll also be gusts Southerly winds veering Southwesterly with mean speeds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts to around 100 km/hr.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather outlines what areas will experience the brunt of the storm: