Temperatures of 19 degrees were recorded in parts of Kerry at six o’clock this morning.

A status yellow high temperature warning is in place for the county as well as Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Limerick, with highs of 27 degrees expected later; it is in place from 1pm to 7pm today.

Highs of 19 degrees were recorded in Valentia this morning.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather outlines where will get the best of today’s sunshine: