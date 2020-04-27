This year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival cancelled

This year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival has been cancelled.

It is the first time in the event’s 61-year history that it was been postponed.

Event organisers say they’ve taken Government guidelines, the safety of their communities and the ability to deliver the festival into account.

They say postponing it until next year is the right decision, adding they must play their part in keeping people safe and well.

Executive Chair of the Rose of Tralee International Festival Anthony O’Gara says they look forward to the event in August 2021.