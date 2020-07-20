This year’s Dingle Food Festival cancelled

This year’s Dingle Food Festival has been cancelled.

The event was due to take place in October, but the organising committee says it wasn’t possible to go ahead in light of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The Dingle Food festival committee says social distancing, among other guidelines, would be impossible to maintain and this would restrict the event beyond their control.

The event attracts people from all over Ireland as well as overseas visitors.

Festival committee member Niamh O’Kennedy says they wanted people to have the chance to cancel their accommodation in advance, if needed.

Ms O’Kennedy says they are very disappointed to have had to cancel, but is hopeful people will still make their way to Dingle on holiday this year: