Yearly rise in dwellings completed in Kerry in first quarter

The number of new dwellings completed in Kerry in the first three months of the year is up on last year.

That’s according figures from the Central Statistics Office, which shows that 84 homes were completed between January and March, up four on the same time last year.

The number, however, is down from a peak of 140 during the last three months of 2019.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 84 homes were completed in Kerry between January and March; 53 single dwellings, 29 in multi-house developments, and two apartments.

Of these 44 were in the Killarney V93 Eircode area, 31 were in the Tralee V92 Eircode area, seven in Listowel’s V31 region, and two in the V23 Caherciveen Eircode area.

When compared to Quarter 1 of last year, there were four more dwellings completed in the same three months this year, a 5% increase.

These figures are down 56 dwellings, a 40% drop, on the last three months of 2019, when 140 houses and apartments were completed in Kerry.