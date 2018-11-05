X Factor’s Brendan Murray is the son of a Kerry woman

A Ballyheigue woman whose son is currently a finalist in the ‘X Factor’ is hoping he’ll get loads of votes from Kerry, as he continues to advance in the competition.

Galway singer Brendan Murray was voted through to the next round of the popular talent show last night, having been in the bottom three the week before.

An impressive performance in Saturday night’s show, means the 21-year-old is still in with a shot of winning.





Brendan, who was previously a member of the boyband ‘Hometown’, is being mentored by former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.

His mother Julanne, is following her son’s progress from her original family home in Ballyheigue.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s ‘TalkAbout’ show, she says the support from Kerry has been huge: