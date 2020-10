Written offers are being sought for an unfinished housing estate in south Kerry.

26 houses are being offered for sale in one lot at Lighthouse View in Caherciveen.

There are fifteen houses substantially completed, nine completed to first fix stage and two that are ready for roofing.

Agent Tom Spillane in Killarney is handling the sale and says there has been active interest in the estate.

Written offers will be accepted until 3pm on Wednesday, October 28th.