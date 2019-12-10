Writings found on plaster at ancestral home of Daniel O’Connell

Writings have been found on plaster at the ancestral home of Daniel O’Connell.

Derrynane House, which is the ancestral home of The Liberator, now houses a museum dedicated to his life and achievements.

The Office of Public Works says the recent finding comprises of 15 ship representations, selections of cursive script, signatures, numbers and doodles, written into the plasterwork within a number of buildings on the estate, in particular that of the Summer House.

Some of the writing may potentially be from the hand of Daniel O’Connell and, along with ship representations, fishing scenes are also depicted, with nets and fish caught within them.

In 2018, Derrynane House and Parklands attracted over 194,000 visitors.