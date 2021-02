Listowel Writers’ Week will still go ahead this June.

However, what format the popular literary festival will take is still up in the air as it is unclear what the public health guidelines will be this summer.

Various competitions across a range of disciplines, including the coveted Novel of the Year, will be taking place as usual and entries can be made online here

Chairperson of Listowel Writers’ Week Catherine Moylan the committee are continuing to plan this year’s event: