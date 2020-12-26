Wren groups in Dingle display banners to mark St Stephen’s Day as COVID-19 rules out traditional celebrations

Dingle was unusually quiet this St Stephen’s Day, with the absence of the traditional Wren celebrations.

COVID-19 restrictions meant the traditional celebrations were called off this year, for the first time since 1920, when a ban was imposed by the Black and Tans during the War of Independence.

Dingle would usually be full of colour and music on Stephen’s Day, as the four Wren groups of the town vie to be crowned the best.

Declan Malone of the Sráid Eoin Wren explains what the groups did to mark the occasion, 100 years after the last time the celebrations were cancelled.